Anglian Water is investigating after pollution was detected in its drains which has been ‘traced back to a third party site’ on a busy industrial estate in Northampton.

A worker at the Round Spinney Industrial Estate contacted the Chronicle & Echo with concerns about a company on the site dumping items "down the public drain" that he had witnessed.

The Chron put the worker’s claims to Anglian Water, who provided the following response:

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re aware of a recent incident in Northampton that impacted our assets, which has been traced back to a third party site. We’re working closely with the operator to ensure the issue is fully resolved and measures are put in place to prevent any future reoccurrence. Protecting the environment and local communities are our top priorities and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely and continue working with the Environment Agency as the investigation continues.”

Round Spinney Industrial Estate (top) and a drain outside the premises (bottom), pictured by a neighbouring worker who raised concerns about waste being dumped into public drains.

The company named in the allegations, which the Chron has chosen not to reveal, made no comment when approached by this newspaper.

Pollutants entering public drains can contaminate rivers, streams, and groundwater, potentially affecting drinking water supplies and posing health risks to local communities. Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and the Water Resources Act 1991, businesses found guilty of such offences can face unlimited fines.

The Environment Agency has also been contacted for comment.