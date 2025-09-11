‘Amazing’ result for residents as potential for allotments to be turned into recreational space halted

A resident has shared the “amazing” result for her community, as the potential for nearby allotments to be repurposed into recreational space in the future has been halted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Wood moved to Overstone Gate in June this year from North Nottinghamshire and she is just a minute away from the allotments – which were a draw for her to move to the David Wilson Homes estate.

The resident said that in mid-August, a poll was shared to a private Facebook group by Overstone Parish Council chair Councillor Stephen Williams seeking opinions on the potential change from those who live in the wider Overstone Leys development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is how Sue found out about the potential for the allotments to be changed to recreational space in the future, and she believes it was an inappropriate way to consult residents.

Resident Sue Wood set up an online petition which reached just under 350 signatures and this was presented to Overstone Parish Council at a meeting on September 2.

Sue shared her feelings of upset and deception, particularly because the connection to nature made the area an idyllic place to live – as well as having a positive impact on mental health and wellbeing.

As a result, Sue set up an online petition which reached just under 350 signatures and this was presented to Overstone Parish Council at a meeting on September 2.

When approached for comment by the Chronicle & Echo previously, Overstone Parish Council said they had no plans for the allotments on Overstone Gate but had expressed an interest in taking over the Public Open Space. They had not entered into formal discussions with David Wilson Homes at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I couldn’t be prouder to live here and of my fellow residents. We stood together in unity’

Sue was asked to talk through her perception of what happened at the Overstone Parish Council meeting last Tuesday (September 2).

“There was quite a large number of people who attended, which is unusual for Overstone Parish Council meetings from what I understand,” said Sue.

“There were around 30 local residents who were really upset about the plans, and they managed to speak and raise objections.

“Overstone Parish Council listened and agreed. They understood the strength of feeling and said they wouldn’t be repurposing the land. We’re absolutely delighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how it feels that the parish council listened to the concerns of the community, Sue continued: “It’s absolutely amazing. We’re really pleased and relieved.

“The professionalism of the council should be commended, as it must be challenging with so many people feeling strongly. We’re delighted with the outcome but we know it’s not the end of the road and there’s still work to be done.”

Sue believes the allotments will help to build on the “lovely community” in Overstone Gate, while helping residents to be close to nature, work together, learn about sustainability, and grow fruit and vegetables.

Reflecting on the traction her petition gained, with 347 signatures in total, Sue described the response as “incredible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I didn’t expect it to get such a huge response,” she said. “It’s an emotive subject and people feel very strongly. I could see how passionate people were and it went the way we wanted it too. I couldn’t be prouder to live here and of my fellow residents. We stood together in unity.”

Sue is now waiting to hear about what will happen with the land, as she is eager to secure an allotment when the opportunity arises.

‘The passion and community spirit shown by the residents was impressive’

Overstone Parish Council was once again contacted for comment by the Chronicle & Echo following their meeting on September 2. They were asked why they decided not to take over the allotment land and repurpose it to recreational space at this time.

A spokesperson said that zone three of the David Wilson Homes development, which is where the allotments are situated, is “still under construction and not ready to be transferred” and that “residents did not want a change of use”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson confirmed that zones are transferred to Overstone Parish Council once they are completed, and their understanding that this one remains under construction.

The Parish Council was also asked if the residents’ petition and their presence at the meeting impacted their decision, and for their view on how the community pulled together to share their stance.

“The poll had shown that residents are not in favour of a change of use,” said the spokesperson. “The passion and community spirit shown by the residents was impressive.”

The spokesperson concluded by confirming that David Wilson Homes own the land and the allotments, and Overstone Parish Council “is not party to their plans” between now and when the completed zone is transferred to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are hopeful that Overstone Parish Council will adopt the allotments soon’

David Wilson Homes was also contacted by this newspaper again and a South Midlands spokesperson said: “The allotments at Overstone Gate have been developed in line with the requirements of the planning agreement and are ready for adoption, at which point they would be made available for use. We are hopeful that Overstone Parish Council will adopt these soon.”

As these comments do not align with one another, both David Wilson Homes and Overstone Parish Council were contacted to see if they wanted to amend their response off the back of what the other party had said. Both stood by the comments provided above.