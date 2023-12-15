Enjoy Christmas carols and crafts in Northampton this Saturday

Visitors to Northampton town centre can enjoy carols, musical performances and free, festive crafts and activities between 11am and 5pm this Saturday, 16th December.

The activities, organised by Northampton Town Council, will include performances from vintage vocal trio The Starlight Sisters, carols and songs performed by the Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust and MK Brass and a community carol singing session, ‘The Big Carol Sing.’

Cheeky Christmas elves will entertain shoppers with breakdancing and balloon modelling, while Northampton based eco-educators The Wild Tribe, will run festive themed craft sessions in the Grosvenor Centre, making Christmas tree decorations, fairy doors, tambourines and gratitude jars.

Cllr Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “With Christmas just around the corner, these activities will provide the perfect backdrop for some seasonal shopping, along with the beautiful festive lights and Christmas trees throughout the town centre.

The Starlight Sisters performing festive favourites

“There is plenty of entertainment on offer throughout the day, so come and join us and get into the Christmas spirit.”

Times and locations are as follows:

11am-4pm: Eco Festive Crafts with The Wild Tribe, Grosvenor Shopping Centre - Upper Mall (near Boots)

12-1.30pm: Community Carol Singing – ‘The Big Carol Sing’ Abington Street (near the Shoe Last statue)

12.30-1.30pm: The Cheeky Elf Balloonists, Abington Street (outside Costa/Metro Bank)

12.45pm: The Breakdancing Elves Abington Street (outside Costa/Metro Bank)

1-1.45pm: The Starlight Sisters, Grosvenor Shopping Centre - Upper Mall (near Santa's Grotto)

1.20pm: The Breakdancing Elves, All Saints’ Church Piazza

1.30-2.30pm: Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust - Christmas Carols & Songs, All Saints’ Church Piazza

2.15-3.15pm: The Cheeky Elf Balloonists, Abington Street (outside Costa/Metro Bank)

2.15pm: The Breakdancing Elves Abington Street (outside Costa/Metro Bank)

3-4pm: MK Brass Band - Christmas Carols & Songs - VandB Christmas Party! Outside V and B, St Giles’ Square

3.15pm: The Breakdancing Elves, Abington Street (outside Costa/Metro Bank)

4-5pm: The Cheeky Elf Balloonists, Abington Street (outside Costa/Metro Bank)

Visit the town council's website for further information.

To top off the festive fun, the 12 Days of Christmas Festive Family Trail continues, with magical clues displayed in shops, cafes and venues around the town.

Trail maps are available from each location and one lucky participant who solves the clues and finds the symbols could win a local gift hamper.

Santa can be found in his Grosvenor Centre Grotto on the Upper Mall from 10.30am until 4pm – in partnership with the Northampton Town Centre BID and Northampton Town Council.

Visit the BID's website to book tickets.

