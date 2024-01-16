England legend urges girls to give Rugby a try at Old Northamptonians

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following England’s triumph in the inaugural WXV1 and with the TikTok Women’s Six Nations approaching fast, there is huge excitement and increased interest around women’s rugby union at pesent.

Old Northamptonians Rugby Club in Northampton are invested in getting more girls into Rugby, and encouraging girls aged 10 to 12 years old (Year 6 and Year 7 school year) to come and give Rugby a try at an Allianz Inner Warrior camp on Sunday 21st January 2024 from 1pm to 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Allianz Inner Warrior camp is part of an RFU programme which has helped introduce more than 25,000 women and girls to the game of rugby since 2017. With World Rugby stating that the women’s game is the single biggest opportunity to grow the sport globally, 2023 has seen a refreshed design and new imagery to support more women and girls to play rugby than ever before.

Old Northamptonians U12 Girls

The Red Roses are positioned at the top of the world rankings following their WXV victory, and have been inspiring women and girls around the country to take up rugby union. Red Rose legend Emily Scarratt recommends England Rugby’s Allianz Inner Warrior camps as a fun way to introduce people to the game. “They’re brilliant, they’ve been going for a few years now. I’ve been lucky enough over previous years to get down to some camps and help out,” she said. “Some of the stories you hear about people who take part are inspiring, from the young girl to the 40-year-old mum of three who had never played rugby before and everything in between.”

The women’s and girls’ game in England has enjoyed an average year-on-year increase in participation of 12% over the past 10 years thanks to initiatives such as the Allianz Inner Warrior Camps. With England hosting Rugby World Cup 2025, the aim is to reach 100k registered female players by 2027.

Scarratt will hope to be part of the Red Roses’ squad at Rugby World Cup 2025 and believes the Allianz Inner Warrior campaign could unearth new internationals, as well as being an invaluable opportunity for women and girls to try rugby for the first time. “These camps are designed to welcome women and girls into rugby, with no judgement and no pressure. It’s a great opportunity to try something different, meet new people and get active with likeminded people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reactions you get from those camps and days are amazing. I haven’t seen anyone who hasn’t had a brilliant experience and didn’t want to go back. They’ve made friends and had a new appreciation for rugby” “Take a friend, just go and give it a try; you’ll feel great for setting yourself a new challenge. The great thing about rugby is there are a number of ways to play. If you don’t want to play full-contact rugby, you can play non-contact or get involved in volunteering.”