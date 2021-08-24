Emergency services rush to four vehicle pile-up on the A14 in Northamptonshire

The emergency services were called to a four vehicle pile-up on the A14 yesterday evening (August 23).

Three cars and one van were involved in the collision, which took place at around 5.15pm on the A14 Eastbound between junctions 7 and 8 (A43 Northampton, Kettering).

Police, the Highways Agency, firefighters and paramedics were all in attendance at the crash.

There was a four vehicle pile-up on the A14 yesterday.

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival at the location, crews from Kettering and Rothwell found that three cars and one van had been involved in the collision.

"Three casualties were assessed and found to have minor injuries but were taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

"The vehicles were made safe by the crews using Halmatro spreaders and cutting gear."

The vehicles involved was a black SEAT Ibiza, a white Mercedes V Class, a silver Mercedes E220 and a white KIA Sportage.

The collision was handed over to Northamptonshire Police at 6.02pm.