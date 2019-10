Police and ambulance crews remain on the scene of an accident at the Queen Eleanor roundabout today (Wednesday).

A 999 call was received at 1.30pm following the crash which involves a motorbike which has gone down the embankment just off the roundabout between Mereway and the A45 heading eastbound.

Traffic is currently building in the area.

Northamptonshire Police said the force has no details of injuries at this time.