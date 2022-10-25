Emergency services dealing with gas leak in Northampton as residents and businesses told to keep windows shut

Emergency services are dealing with a gas leak in Northampton.

Cadent Gas and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) are on scene at Lodge Way at the junction with Harlestone Road where a new Lidl is being built. This part of Lodge Way is currently closed.

NFRS is asking all businesses and residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed as “they may smell gas”.

Firefighters have been on scene since 8am (October 25).

A Cadent spokesperson said at 12.50pm: “Gas emergency engineers from Cadent were called to a report of a gas escape early this morning on Lodge Way in Northampton. We have been working with the emergency services and the contractors who damaged our gas pipe, to stop the gas escape and complete the repair to the gas pipe.

“The fire service evacuated a few commercial properties and Lodge Way has been closed as a safety precaution. The emergency services have now left site and we remain on site to complete the repair to the gas main.

“Not all of Lodge Way is closed, just the section closest to the damage. Our repair work is not impacting residential properties and the other commercial buildings remain open and access to them is just one way from Harslestone Road.”

The scene of the gas leak in Lodge Way.

Northamptonshire Police are also on hand assisting. Officers are warning of road closures.