Emergency services called to serious collision on Kettering industrial estate

Emergency services were called to a serious collision on a Kettering industrial estate this morning (Tuesday January 24).

Police officers were called just after 6am to the incident in Linnell Way on Telford Way industrial estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays affected the wider area and motorists are still advised to avoid the area.

Road closures around Telford Way Industrial Estate including on Telford Way after the collision in Linnell Way this morning (January 24). This is a general view of the area taken from Telford Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 6.10am this morning to reports of a serious collision at the Telford Way industrial estate in Kettering.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to traffic build up in the area, Kettering General Hospital employees and visitors were affected.

The hospital tweeted: “Due to a traffic incident on the Telford way Industrial Estate, there are delays around the area. This will impact visitors and colleagues to our hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our outpatient admin teams are based on the industrial estate meaning there will be a delay in answering your call.”