Emergency services called to serious collision on Kettering industrial estate
Hospital traffic affected
Emergency services were called to a serious collision on a Kettering industrial estate this morning (Tuesday January 24).
Police officers were called just after 6am to the incident in Linnell Way on Telford Way industrial estate.
Delays affected the wider area and motorists are still advised to avoid the area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at about 6.10am this morning to reports of a serious collision at the Telford Way industrial estate in Kettering.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Due to traffic build up in the area, Kettering General Hospital employees and visitors were affected.
The hospital tweeted: “Due to a traffic incident on the Telford way Industrial Estate, there are delays around the area. This will impact visitors and colleagues to our hospital.
“Our outpatient admin teams are based on the industrial estate meaning there will be a delay in answering your call.”
More to follow.