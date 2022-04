Emergency services have been called to the scene of a road traffic collision in Northampton this morning (Wednesday, April 27).

The collision happened on St James’ Road, next to the St James’ Mil Road junction, at around 9.30am.

There are currently two ambulances on the scene and paramedics are diverting motorists away from the incident.

The scene at 10am today (Wednesday)

There is now a heavy build up of traffic in the area.