Emergency services called to Angel Square in Northampton as cordon put in place

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Northampton town centre and buildings are being evacuated.

Both police officers and firefighters are on scene of a reported gas leak in Angel Square this morning (Wednesday March 8). Building evacuations are underway, as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cordon is in place close to the council building in Angel Street, as well as in St John’s Street. Cadent Gas is also on scene.

Emergency services have been called to Angel Square this morning (Wednesday March 8).

Northamptonshire Police say there is a reported gas leak in the area. A number of roads are closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Angel Square, Fetter Street, St John’s Road and St John’s Street are all closed. Pedestrians and drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the fire service alerted them to the incident at 8.54am.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 8.45 this morning and are currently in attendance as a precautionary measure whilst work is undertaken to resolve the issue.

"Fire and gas services are on scene alongside our officers, with building evacuations underway as a precaution.

“Please avoid the area while the incident is dealt with, we’ll post updates when we have them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad