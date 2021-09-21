Emergency services called as FOUR COWS stuck in river in Northampton

A rescue mission had to be completed by emergency services after four cows became trapped in a river in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Studland Road, near Mill Lane in Kingsthorpe just after 6.30pm yesterday (September 20).

Four cows were found in the water. One managed to free itself, but three needed to be rescued.

Specialist animal rescuers were called to rescue cows from a river. (File picture).

Specialist animal rescuers herded the cows to an exit point and onto dry lane, where they were left in a field more than three hours after crews were initially called.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called to Studland Road, near Mill Lane, at 6.37pm to reports that there were a number of cows that were stuck in water.

“On arrival, crews found four cows in the water.

“Shortly afterwards one cow managed to rescue itself from the water, but a further three were still trapped.

“Four appliances were called to the scene, including the specialist animal rescue unit at Wellingborough and their UNIMOG vehicle.

“Five swiftwater rescue technicians, who are trained to operate in moving water, safely herded the cows towards an exit point and onto dry land. They also used lighting, animal hooks and throwlines.

“The cows were left in a secure field before crews left the scene at 9.57pm.”