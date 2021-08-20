Emergency services attend 'serious' collision on road between Wellingborough and Kettering
An air ambulance is reportedly on the scene with police and fire crews
A road between Kettering and Wellingborough has been closed both ways due to a 'serious' road traffic collision between a car and a lorry.
There is currently very slow traffic being reported on A509 Kettering Road due to a collision that took place from The Slips to Hillside.
Police officers from the Northamptonshire Serious Collisions Investigations Unit are currently on the scene with fire crews and an air ambulance.
A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire, Police and Ambulance are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A509 at Great Harrowden.
"The A509 will be closed until further notice, motorists are advised to avoid the area."
More to follow.