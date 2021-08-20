Emergency services attend 'serious' collision on road between Wellingborough and Kettering

The smash has taken place on the A509 between Wellingborough and Kettering.

A road between Kettering and Wellingborough has been closed both ways due to a 'serious' road traffic collision between a car and a lorry.

There is currently very slow traffic being reported on A509 Kettering Road due to a collision that took place from The Slips to Hillside.

Police officers from the Northamptonshire Serious Collisions Investigations Unit are currently on the scene with fire crews and an air ambulance.

An air ambulance is on the scene of the collision on the A509. Credit: Northants Road Crime Team

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire, Police and Ambulance are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A509 at Great Harrowden.

"The A509 will be closed until further notice, motorists are advised to avoid the area."