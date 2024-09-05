Young boy helped to find missing children in Northampton park - police now want to find and thank him
On August 22, at around 4.30pm, Northamptonshire Police received reports that a group of children had gone missing in Eastfield Park.
They were found safe and well a short time later with help from a young boy who pointed officers in the right direction and ran ahead of them in order to assist on the job.
Police say the boy is thought to be called Mark and is described as about six-years-old, with light brown hair and wearing a blue Spiderman jumper and trainers with greens soles on the bottom.
PC Polly Scott from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This young man was determined to help us find these children and we’re really grateful for his help and show of community spirit.
“We’d love to find him to pass on our thanks and to commend him for his help.”
If you know who this boy might be, contact [email protected] or call 101.