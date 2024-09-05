Young boy helped to find missing children in Northampton park - police now want to find and thank him

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:11 BST
A young boy helped officers find a group of children who had been reported missing in a Northampton park. Police now want to find and thank him.

On August 22, at around 4.30pm, Northamptonshire Police received reports that a group of children had gone missing in Eastfield Park.

They were found safe and well a short time later with help from a young boy who pointed officers in the right direction and ran ahead of them in order to assist on the job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say the boy is thought to be called Mark and is described as about six-years-old, with light brown hair and wearing a blue Spiderman jumper and trainers with greens soles on the bottom.

The children were reported missing in Eastfield Park.placeholder image
The children were reported missing in Eastfield Park.

PC Polly Scott from the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This young man was determined to help us find these children and we’re really grateful for his help and show of community spirit.

“We’d love to find him to pass on our thanks and to commend him for his help.”

If you know who this boy might be, contact [email protected] or call 101.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice