Woman taken to hospital after A5 in Northamptonshire closed for four hours following collision
A woman was taken to hospital after a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire, which closed the road for around four hours.
The incident happened on the A5 between the A43 and the A45 on Friday (November 15) at around 4.30pm.
The road was closed for around four hours while the incident was dealt with.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the collision involved two vehicles and one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
The road reopened fully just before 8.30pm.
