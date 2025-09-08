WATCH: Huge fire believed to have been started deliberately takes over field in Northampton

A huge fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, took over a field in Northampton over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to a large area of grass and hedgerow in Lower Harlestone at around 5pm on Saturday September 6.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) confirmed on Monday September 8 that it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

The NFRS spokeswoman said: “Crews from The Mounts and Moulton used wildfire beaters and a hose reel jet to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading before leaving at 6.21pm.

"It’s believed the fire was started deliberately.”

