A warning has been issued about leaving cooking unattended after firefighters were called to two hob-related kitchen blazes in Northampton over Easter weekend.

Crews were called to Eastfield Road in Duston just after 5.30pm on Sunday (April 20) and then to St Leonard’s Road in Far Cotton at around 8pm on Monday (April 21).

The Duston fire involved a tea towel on a hob, which Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said had been extinguished prior to their arrival.

A NFRS spokesman said: “There was no damage to the property and the homeowner was safe and well. Crews gave fire safety advice before returning to their stations shortly before 6pm.”

On arrival to the Far Cotton incident, which started after food was left unattended while cooking, firefighters discovered smoke issuing from the building and were told that it had been evacuated prior to their arrival.

The NFRS spokesman added: “Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and used a hose reel jet to extinguish flames in a cooking pan and the extractor fan in the kitchen.

“One person, a man in his 40s, was given oxygen by firefighters after suffering minor smoke inhalation, and the property sustained smoke damage.

“The fire started accidentally after food was left unattended while cooking.

“Crews from Mereway and The Mounts attended the incident, and the fire service left the scene shortly before 9pm.”

The two weekend incidents led to NFRS issuing a warning on X. The warning advises:

Don’t leave your cooking unattended

Keep flammable items away from your hob

Keep the oven, hob and grill clean and avoid the build-up of fats

Never throw water over it

Turn off the heat if it’s safe to do so and do not move the pan

Do not tackle the fire yourself. Get Out, Stay Out, Call 999