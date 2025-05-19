Two caravans and horsebox destroyed by fire 'most likely started deliberately' in Northampton

Two caravans and a horsebox have been destroyed by a fire in Northampton, which the fire service says was “mostly likely started deliberately”.

Firefighters were called to Walter Tull Way, Sixfields, on Friday (May 16), around 6pm.

Crews discovered a fire involving a number of caravans and a horsebox. Black smoke could be seen billowing over the area.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to douse the flames, and shortly before 7pm the fire was extinguished. Crews continued to monitor temperatures using a thermal imaging camera, and returned to their stations just before 8pm after determining the scene was safe.

Smoke seen over Sixfields on Friday (May 16).

“Two caravans and a horsebox were destroyed by the blaze, while three further caravans sustained heat damage.

“An investigation by Fire Officers determined that the fire was most likely started deliberately.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000283919.