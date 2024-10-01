Starbucks in Kingsthorpe expected to be closed for 'several weeks' after water gushed from roof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular chain coffee shop in Northampton is expected to be closed for “several weeks” after torrential rain caused damage to the building.

Starbucks in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, has been closed since Monday September 23, when the store was evacuated, cordoned off and firefighters dealt rain water gushing from the building’s roof. One eyewitness said the “roof caved in while we were in there”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the chain has said the branch is expected to be closed for “several weeks” for “necessary repairs”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Starbucks said: “The safety of our partners and customers remains our top priority. We anticipate being closed for several weeks to complete the necessary repairs and in the meantime, our customers can find their nearest Starbucks store at Kettering Road, Northampton.

Starbucks in Kingsthorpe remains closed after it was damaged by torrential rain on Monday September 23.

"We look forward to welcoming our local community back to the Harborough Road, Northampton store soon.”

The damage came during 48 hours of torrential rain across Northamptonshire, where several parts of the county were affected by bad flooding.