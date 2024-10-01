Starbucks in Kingsthorpe expected to be closed for 'several weeks' after water gushed from roof
Starbucks in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, has been closed since Monday September 23, when the store was evacuated, cordoned off and firefighters dealt rain water gushing from the building’s roof. One eyewitness said the “roof caved in while we were in there”.
Now, the chain has said the branch is expected to be closed for “several weeks” for “necessary repairs”.
A spokesman for Starbucks said: “The safety of our partners and customers remains our top priority. We anticipate being closed for several weeks to complete the necessary repairs and in the meantime, our customers can find their nearest Starbucks store at Kettering Road, Northampton.
"We look forward to welcoming our local community back to the Harborough Road, Northampton store soon.”
The damage came during 48 hours of torrential rain across Northamptonshire, where several parts of the county were affected by bad flooding.
