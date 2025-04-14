Seven fire crews tackled 'large' warehouse fire at waste management centre in Northampton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a waste management centre on Edgar Mobbs Way in Northampton shortly before 3.30am on Monday morning (April 14).
A NFRS spokesperson said: “Crews arrived on scene to find a large fire in a warehouse.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets and an aerial appliance to contain the fire throughout the morning.
“At the height of the incident, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had five fire engines, an aerial appliance, and a water carrier in attendance working to reduce the fire and prevent its spread.
“This incident is now being scaled down and one crew remains on site to continue monitoring and dampening down the remaining fire and hotspots.”
Residents in the local area were advised to shut their windows and doors whilst the incident was dealt with.
It has not yet been confirmed which waste management centre is involved but Veolia – the company which operates the council’s bin collection contract – is located in Edgar Mobbs Way.
Eye witness Sharon Miles told the Chron: “The fire was put out when I went into work but was sent home.
West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.
Veolia has also been contacted but no comment was given at the time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.