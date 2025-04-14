Seven fire crews tackled 'large' warehouse fire at waste management centre in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large scale fire that broke out in the early hours was tackled by up to seven fire crews at the height of the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a fire at a waste management centre on Edgar Mobbs Way in Northampton shortly before 3.30am on Monday morning (April 14).

A NFRS spokesperson said: “Crews arrived on scene to find a large fire in a warehouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets and an aerial appliance to contain the fire throughout the morning.

Northampton residents are being advised to close windows and doors while firefighters tackle a blaze on Monday morning (April 14). Pic / video by Sharon Miles.

“At the height of the incident, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had five fire engines, an aerial appliance, and a water carrier in attendance working to reduce the fire and prevent its spread.

“This incident is now being scaled down and one crew remains on site to continue monitoring and dampening down the remaining fire and hotspots.”

Residents in the local area were advised to shut their windows and doors whilst the incident was dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has not yet been confirmed which waste management centre is involved but Veolia – the company which operates the council’s bin collection contract – is located in Edgar Mobbs Way.

Eye witness Sharon Miles told the Chron: “The fire was put out when I went into work but was sent home.

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.

Veolia has also been contacted but no comment was given at the time.