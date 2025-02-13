Serious crash closes section of A14 in both directions near Kettering

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 13th Feb 2025, 07:17 BST
Drivers are being urged to avoid a section of the A14 following a serious crash this morning (Thursday).

The collision is affecting traffic on the A14 between Junctions 10 (Burton Latimer) and 11 (Cranford).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the A14 between Junctions 10 and 11, in both directions, following a serious road traffic collision.

"The road is likely to remain closed for some time.”

Congestion is being reported back to Junction 9 (Kettering) and Junction 12 (Islip).

