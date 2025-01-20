Residents evacuated following 'well-developed' house fire in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents were evacuated in a Northampton street as firefighters were called to tackle a “well-developed” blaze.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to reports of a house fire on Lincoln Street in Kingsthorpe, shortly before 3am on Sunday morning (January 19).

The two adjoining properties were evacuated while the incident was dealt, but also remain evacuated today (Monday January 20). It was also initially believed that there were people in the house that was on fire, however firefighters found that the property was empty.

A NFRS spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a well-developed fire in the basement of a three story mid-terraced property.

The fire happened in Lincoln Street, Kingsthorpe.

“Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets and a main jet to contain the fire and evacuated the two adjoining properties. A turn-table ladder was also used to tackle the fire from above.

“Cadent and National Grid were in attendance who isolated the utilities to initially the whole street, which was reinstated to all but the immediate property and two adjoining houses after a few hours.”

Northamptonshire Police officers were also on scene to manage the cordon.

The NFRS spokeswoman added: “The two adjoining properties remain evacuated.

“EMAS was also in attendance as initially people were reported to have been inside, but after an investigation the property was fortunately empty.

“At the height of the incident NFRS had six appliances in attendance.

“After an initial investigation, the fire was believed to have started accidentally due to an electrical fault.”

A full investigation into the fire and cause was due to take place this morning. A cordon will remain in place.