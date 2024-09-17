Properties evacuated as firefighters called to 'explosion' in Northampton town centre
The incident happened in Sheep Street at around 12.30pm today (Tuesday September 17).
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) say they were called to reports of an “explosion” but found no signs of fire.
A spokeswoman for NFRS said: “At 12:30pm today crews were called to reports of an explosion on Sheep Street in Northampton between Church Lane and Campbell Street.
“On arrival crews found no signs of a fire and are currently working with Police and Western Power to investigate what appears to be an underground electrical issue.
“Three appliances are currently on the scene and helped to evacuate a number of buildings on the street.”
The fire service also posted on X advising members of the public to avoid the area until further notice.
UPDATE: Occupants have been allowed to return. Electricity supply might be affected into the evening.
A NFRS spokeswoman added: “All our fire appliances have now left the scene of Sheep Street and returned to their stations.
“It has been confirmed there is no gas leak at the scene and occupants of evacuated buildings are now able to return.
"Electricity supply to this area may remain affected into the evening – but the incident has been handed over to National Grid.”
