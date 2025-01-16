Police confirm White Toyota Yaris crashed and ended up on its side on busy Northampton road during rush hour
Police have confirmed that a White Toyota Yaris crashed and ended up on its side during on a busy road in Northampton during rush hour traffic.
Large queues of traffic built up at the Grafton Street crossroad with Barrack Road yesterday evening (Wednesday).
The incident caused large queues and long delays in all four directions during rush hour traffic as police dealt with the incident.
Police said: “We had a report shortly after 4.40pm yesterday (January 15) about a collision at the junction of Barrack Road and Grafton Street, Northampton, involving a white Toyota Yaris which ended up on its side.”
Officers said no injuries were logged. Police added that it has been logged as a damage-only incident.