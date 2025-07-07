Police called to 'non-suspicious' sudden death of man in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
Police were called to the sudden death of a man in Northampton, but officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

Officers were called to St Andrew’s Road at around 6.40pm on Sunday July 6.

Eyewitnesses report a police presence in the area into the night, as officers searched a green area close to the Naseby Street junction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the sudden death of a man in St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, at about 6.40pm last night.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice