Police called to 'non-suspicious' sudden death of man in Northampton

Police were called to the sudden death of a man in Northampton, but officers are not treating his death as suspicious.

Officers were called to St Andrew’s Road at around 6.40pm on Sunday July 6.

Eyewitnesses report a police presence in the area into the night, as officers searched a green area close to the Naseby Street junction.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the sudden death of a man in St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, at about 6.40pm last night.

“We are not treating his death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner.”