Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton village

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in a Northampton village.

The incident happened in Boughton Lane, Moulton, at around 5.05pm on Tuesday (September 24).

Police say the collision occurred between the driver of a grey Volkswagen Polo car and a pedestrian.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The pedestrian – a man in his 30s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe Boughton Lane would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000571502.