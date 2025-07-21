Pedestrian in her 40s taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:16 BST
A pedestrian in her 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Semilong Road on Saturday July 19 at around 9.20pm.

Police say a collision occurred between the pedestrian and the driver of a black Nissan Juke car. The car then collided with a silver Vauxhall Astra car and silver Saab car, parked on the road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision, the pedestrian – a woman in her 40s - was taken to the University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

The collision happened in Semilong Road.

“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000423592.

