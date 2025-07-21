Pedestrian in her 40s taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision in Northampton
The incident happened in Semilong Road on Saturday July 19 at around 9.20pm.
Police say a collision occurred between the pedestrian and the driver of a black Nissan Juke car. The car then collided with a silver Vauxhall Astra car and silver Saab car, parked on the road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision, the pedestrian – a woman in her 40s - was taken to the University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000423592.
