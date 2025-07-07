Patient airlifted to hospital after air ambulance called to incident in Northampton

A patient was airlifted to hospital after an air ambulance was called to an incident in Northampton.

The air ambulance landed near Weston Favell Academy on Saturday July 5 evening.

A spokesperson from The Air Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that The Air Ambulance Service attended an incident in Northampton on Saturday July 5 landing on scene at 21.34.

"The Critical Care Team worked with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) to treat a patient and then conveyed them to hospital for further care leaving scene at 22.03.”

