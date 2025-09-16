Passenger taken to hospital with serious injuries after single vehicle collision on M1 in Northamptonshire
The incident happened between junctions 16 and 17 of the M1 northbound carriageway, at about 11am on Sunday September 14.
Police say the driver of a blue Seat Ibiza was involved in a single-vehicle collision and as a result, a passenger in the vehicle was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
Part of the road was closed for just under three hours, as all emergency services were in attendance, including the air ambulance.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle, or travelled along that route at the relevant time and may have dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000542110.