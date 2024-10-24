Paramedics called to North Gate Bus Station in Northampton to respond to 'medical emergency'

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 24th Oct 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 11:20 BST
Paramedics were called to North Gate Bus Station in Northampton to respond to a “medical emergency”.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing paramedic cars and an ambulance outside the bus station from 1pm on Wednesday October 23.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has confirmed paramedics were called to a “medical emergency” and one person was taken to hospital.

A spokeswoman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 12.56pm to the bus station, Northampton.

"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two paramedics in two ambulance cars and a crewed ambulance.

"We transported one patient to Northampton General Hospital.”

Related topics:ParamedicsEast Midlands Ambulance ServiceNorthampton

