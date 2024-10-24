Paramedics called to North Gate Bus Station in Northampton to respond to 'medical emergency'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Paramedics were called to North Gate Bus Station in Northampton to respond to a “medical emergency”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses reported seeing paramedic cars and an ambulance outside the bus station from 1pm on Wednesday October 23.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has confirmed paramedics were called to a “medical emergency” and one person was taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 12.56pm to the bus station, Northampton.

"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two paramedics in two ambulance cars and a crewed ambulance.

"We transported one patient to Northampton General Hospital.”