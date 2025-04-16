Northants tip reopens after firefighters find 'large' plume of smoke and fire in container

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are currently on the scene of a fire at the Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

A waste recycling centre has now reopened following a fire at the Northamptonshire site.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at the Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre in Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, shortly before 11.45am on Wednesday (April 16).

A spokesperson said: “Crews arrived at the incident to a large plume of smoke and a fire in a waste container.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire and dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“Residents who are still affected by any smoke from the site are being asked to keep their windows and doors shut.”

Residents are being warned for the second time this week never to bin batteries and small electrical items, and to check the council website for safe recycling options.