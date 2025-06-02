Northampton retail park involved in huge fire was sold to new owners just two weeks ago for £30m

New owners bought Nene Valley Retail Park, which was destroyed in huge fire on Saturday (May 31), just two weeks ago for £30m. Credit: Saulius Šaliamoras

A Northampton retail park involved in a huge fire was sold to new owners just two weeks ago for £30m, say estate agents.

A fire broke out at Nene Valley Retail Park on Saturday afternoon (May 31) at Dunelm, located just off Towcester Road, and spread to the neighbouring Pets at Home. Both buildings were badly damaged, with other connected stores also believed to be affected.

At the height of the blaze, 11 fire crews and two aerial platforms were involved. No injuries were reported.

It has been revealed that Nene Valley Retail Park was sold just two weeks ago after being marketed for sale in February at a guide price of £31.6 million. The retail park generates about £2.58 million a year in rental income after costs.

Former owner Landsec confirmed it no longer owns the property. Estate agents Rosebury Real Estate said the sale was made to US-based Realty Income Corporation.

Both Landsec and Realty Income Corporation have been contacted for comment.

Both Dunelm and Pets At Home have released statements following the devastating fire.

A Dunelm spokeswoman said: “Thank you all for your kind words and support. We are incredibly grateful that all of our colleagues and customers were safely evacuated. Right now, we're focused on supporting our Northampton colleagues as we begin to navigate the road ahead and determine our next steps. Your continued encouragement means the world to us, and we will continue to keep you updated.”

Reacting, customers said: “Thinking of you all.” “Best shop in Northampton. It's so sad. Hope you will reopen soon.” “Loved this shop, especially your bedding. Hopefully you will be back up and running in no time.” “Such an awful thing for you all to experience. So pleased everyone is OK.”

A Pets at Home spokeswoman said: "We'd like to thank the emergency services and our colleagues at Nene Valley Retail Park who responded to fire spreading rapidly from the neighbouring Dunelm store, and took swift action to move customers and pets to safety.

"We are supporting our team through this difficult time and thank customers and clients for their support and understanding. We will also continue to help the Police with their ongoing investigation."

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) remained on site as of Monday morning (June 2). One crew from Mereway was still damping down hotspots, while fire investigators had returned to continue their investigation. The service plans to maintain a presence at the scene for several days.

Shops still taped off and closed include Dunelm, Pets at Home, NCF Furniture, Dreams, B&M, and Tapi. All have been contacted for comment.

Stores not physically linked to the damaged units – including Smyths Toy Store, Currys/PC World, Wren Kitchens, Mattressman, and Carpets 4 Less – reopened today.

Police arrested three boys, aged 15, 14 and 13, on suspicion of arson. The 13-year-old has been released with no further action, while the other two remain on bail.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the fire, or who witnessed suspicious activity around the retail park on Saturday afternoon, to come forward.

Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 25000315343.