Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision on busy road in Northampton
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision on a busy road in Northampton.
The incident happened around 12.15pm on Sunday (March 30) in Harborough Road, near The Cock Hotel.
Police say the collision involved a white Fiat 500, a silver Hyundai Santa Fe and a purple Yamaha motorbike.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with suspected fractures but he is not believed to have sustained any life threatening injuries.”
There were delays while the collision was dealt with.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.