Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision on busy road in Northampton

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision on a busy road in Northampton.

The incident happened around 12.15pm on Sunday (March 30) in Harborough Road, near The Cock Hotel.

Police say the collision involved a white Fiat 500, a silver Hyundai Santa Fe and a purple Yamaha motorbike.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with suspected fractures but he is not believed to have sustained any life threatening injuries.”

There were delays while the collision was dealt with.