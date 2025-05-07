Motorcyclist in his 70s and passenger in her 50s taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision on M1 in Northamptonshire
The single-vehicle collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between Junction 16 and 17, near to Watford Gap Services, on Tuesday (May 6) at around 11.30am.
Police say the collision involved a blue Yamaha XJ900 motorcycle and its sidecar.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The rider of the motorbike – a man in his 70s – and a woman in her 50s, who was travelling in the sidecar were taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.”
Police officers are now appealing to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000260129.
