A motorcyclist in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on Saturday (May 31) on the A508 Roade Bypass at around 3.30pm.

Police say a single-vehicle collision occurred involving the rider of a white Suzuki motorcycle. Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage that may be relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000315415.

Anyone affected by, or witness to, a serious or fatal road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm.