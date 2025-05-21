Motorcyclist in his 50s dies at the scene of single vehicle collision on Northampton industrial estate

A motorcyclist in his 50s died at the scene of a single vehicle collision on a Northampton industrial estate, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at around 9.35pm on Tuesday (May 20) in Caswell Road, Brackmills.

Police say the rider of a silver Suzuki GZ 125 motorcycle was travelling on the road heading towards the roundabout with the A45, when the vehicle left the road for reasons not yet known.

Despite emergency first aid sadly the rider, a man in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has relevant dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000292544.

Anyone affected by, or witness to, a fatal or serious road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm/.