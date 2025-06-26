Motorcyclist in his 40s dies at scene of collision in Northamptonshire

A motorcyclist in his 40s died at the scene of a collision in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Wednesday June 25 on the A361 near Chipping Warden – between Byfield and Banbury.

Police say the collision happened at 8.19am next to the HS2 entrance on the road and involved the driver of a white Ford Transit and the rider of an orange Suzuki motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Sadly, the motorcycle rider - a man in his 40s - died at the scene.

The collision happened on the A361 near Chipping Warden.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000368560, when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.