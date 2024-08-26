Motorcyclist in his 40s dies after collision with ambulance in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Aug 2024, 07:11 BST
A man in his 40s has died after his motorbike and an ambulance were in collision in Northampton.

The incident happened on Sunday (August 25) at around 7.25am in Mereway.

Police say there was a collision between the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle and the driver of an ambulance. The motorcyclist – a man in his 40s – sadly died as a result of the collision, police also confirmed.

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police said: “Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000506623.

