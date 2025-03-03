Motorcyclist in his 30s dies at the scene of collision on A5 in Northamptonshire

A motorcyclist in his 30s died at the scene of a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

The incident happened at about 11.30am on Sunday (March 2), on the A5 near Towcester.

Police say a collision occurred between the rider of a black Yamaha motorcycle travelling northbound toward Towcester, the driver of a silver Hyundai 1400 travelling in the same direction, and the driver of a blue Volvo XC70 travelling southbound toward Old Stratford.

The motorcycle rider – a man in his 30s – sadly died at the scene, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A5 near Towcester.

The road was closed in both directions for around five hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit want to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000122608.