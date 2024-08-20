Man in his 80s in hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision at Northampton supermarket

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 80s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision at a Northampton supermarket.

The incident happened at around 11.50am on Monday (August 19) at Asda in Thornton Road off Kingsthorpe Road.

Police say the driver of a blue Jaguar XJ car was in collision with a parked black Volkswagen Polo before striking the supermarket.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The driver, a man in his 80s, suffered life-threatening chest injuries in the collision and remains at University Hospital Coventry today, Tuesday, August 20.

The collision happened in the Asda Thornton Road car park.

“A man in his 50s, who was a passenger in the vehicle, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.”

Police say the supermarket was busy at the time of the collision and investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or who helped the injured people prior to the arrival of the emergency services.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000494721.