A man in his 70s has sadly died at the scene of a two vehicle collision between two Northamptonshire villages.

The collision happened on the A508 Harborough Road between Hanging Houghton and Brixworth at around 2.45pm on Wednesday (October 23).

Police say the driver of a black Toyota Yaris travelling southbound on the A508 Harborough Road was in collision with the driver of a silver Mercedes Sprinter van travelling in the opposite direction.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Despite the efforts of paramedics, sadly the driver of the Toyota, a man in his 70s, died at the scene. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

“Police investigators are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has information about it including relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

The road was closed for a number of hours while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000633533.