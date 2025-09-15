Man in his 50s taken to hospital with serious injuries following single vehicle collision on Northamptonshire country lane

A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single vehicle collision on a Northamptonshire country lane.

The incident happened at about 5.45pm on Sunday September 14 in Ecton Lane between Ecton and Sywell.

Police say a single-vehicle collision occurred involving the driver of a silver Skoda Octavia travelling in the direction of Sywell.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver – a man in his 50s - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000542491.