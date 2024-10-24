Man in his 50s taken to hospital after single vehicle collision on A43 in Northamptonshire

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 13:04 BST
A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Wednesday (October 23), on the A43 northbound between the A5 and M1 junctions.

Northamptonshire police has confirmed the collision involved a blue Ford Fiesta and the northbound carriageway was closed to enable to the vehicle to be recovered.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “A man in his 50s was injured in the collision and was taken to University Hospital Coventry by EMAS.”

The incident happened on the A43 between the M1 and the A5.The incident happened on the A43 between the M1 and the A5.
The road was closed for just over two hours and reopened at around 1.30am.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000634186.

