Man in his 30s dies following collision on M1 near Northampton which closed road for hours
The collision happened on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 and 14 on Wednesday (October 23) at around 6.30pm.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) – the force investigating the incident – says the collision involved a yellow Honda Jazz and a white Nissan Qashqai. The force has confirmed the driver of the Honda – a man in his 30s – died at the scene.
A TVP spokeswoman added: “The driver of the Nissan, a man in his forties, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.
“The passenger of the Honda, a man in his thirties, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.”
The road was closed for a number of hours to allow for recovery of the vehicles. It reopened around 3am today (Thursday October 24).
Investigating officer Detective Constable Julia Stroud, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at TVP, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the man who has tragically died in this collision.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances.
“Therefore, I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area at the time of the collision and has any information that can assist this investigation to please get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information about this incident can make a report online or call 101, quoting incident number: 43240512338.
