Man in his 20s hospitalised after collision with driver of grey BMW 3 Series along busy road in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

At around 5.50pm on Friday, June 20, police say a collision occurred in the Abington Square area involving the driver of a grey BMW 3 Series car and a pedestrian who had just exited a stationary grey Volvo XC90 car.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made, say police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pictures from the scene on Friday night.placeholder image
Pictures from the scene on Friday night.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage that may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000359445.

Anyone affected by, or witness to, a serious or fatal road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm.

Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice