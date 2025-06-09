Man hospitalised after firefighters rescue him from car following collision in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:01 BST

A man has been taken to hospital after firefighters rescued him from his car following a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Rowtree Road at around 10.25am today (Monday June 9) when a car was driven over the roundabout and into street furniture.

The road closed between Butts Road and Penvale road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A car has driven over the roundabout and collided with street furniture.

The collision happened in Rowtree Road.The collision happened in Rowtree Road.
"The man was mechanically trapped in his vehicle, but with the assistance of the fire service was able to get out of the car. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry as a precaution.”

The road remains closed to allow for repairs.

