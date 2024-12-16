A man and woman, both in their 80s, were taken to hospital following a serious collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Saturday (December 14), on the A5 Watling Street, close to Towcester town centre.

Police say the driver of a silver AMG Mercedes collided with a man and woman as they crossed the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision, the pedestrians – a man and woman in their 80s – were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The incident happened on the A5 near Towcester town centre.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000741927.

Drivers were diverted away from the A5 as emergency services dealt with the incident.