Man and woman in their 80s taken to hospital following serious collision as they crossed A5 in Northamptonshire
The incident happened at around 10.30am on Saturday (December 14), on the A5 Watling Street, close to Towcester town centre.
Police say the driver of a silver AMG Mercedes collided with a man and woman as they crossed the road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision, the pedestrians – a man and woman in their 80s – were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000741927.
Drivers were diverted away from the A5 as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.