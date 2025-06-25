Main Northampton town centre road reopens after police deal with concern for welfare call

UPDATE: The road has now reopened.

A main road in Northampton town centre is closed as police officers deal with a concern for welfare call.

Campbell Street is closed both ways between Oasis House and Barrack Road this afternoon (Wednesday June 25).

Police are dealing with a report of concern for welfare of a member of the public.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We are currently dealing with a concern for the welfare of a member of the public in Campbell Street, Northampton, and the road is currently closed both ways from Oasis house to Barrack Road.

“There is no wider risk to members of the public as a result of this incident.”

Police hope to re-open the road soon.