Main Northampton Road closed for around an hour after two vehicle collision
A main road in Northampton was closed for around an hour over the weekend, following a two vehicle collision.
London Road was closed in both directions between Queen Eleanor Road and Forest Road on Sunday (September 22) from just before 5pm.
The collision involved the drivers of a blue Audi S Line and a red Suzuki Swift. The road remained closed while recovery was organised and took place.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that no one was seriously injured and that the road re-opened around 6pm.