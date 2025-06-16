Lines reopen after person hit by train between Luton and London - but delays continue

Luton train station. Picture: Submitted

Train lines between London and Luton have reopened after a person was hit by a train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement shortly after 10am this morning (June 16) Thameslink said: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between St Albans City and Luton.”

Lines have now reopened, between St Albans City and Luton, with trains now able to call at Luton Airport Parkway. DART services have also resumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, disruption is expected until 3pm, with passengers facing delays of up to 60 minutes.

Visit the website for more details including other services accepting tickets.

If you've been affected by what happened, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.