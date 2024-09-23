IN PICTURES: Firefighters called to Starbucks in Kingsthorpe as water is seen gushing from the roof

Starbucks in Harborough Road has been affected by the heavy rainfall over the weekend, and today (Monday September 23) had an issue with its roof.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 1.30pm. Staff and the public were evacuated from the store.

Eyewitness told the Chron that the branch is closed. One said: “Starbucks Kingsthorpe roof caved in while we were in there. Fire brigade on scene.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said: “NFRS was called to reports of a damaged roof at a Starbucks in Kingsthorpe at 1:30pm today.

"Staff and public evacuated the premises.

"A cordon was placed around the building and crews helped to make the building safe by isolating the utilities.

"The Fire Service left the premises with store management at just after 2:30pm.

"The cordon remains in place.”

Pictures below show the cordon in place and the damage at Starbucks Kingsthorpe.

1 . Rain damage at Kingsthorpe Starbucks Starbucks in Harborough Road is cordoned off today (Monday September 23) after rain damaged the building. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Rain damage at Kingsthorpe Starbucks Starbucks in Harborough Road is cordoned off today (Monday September 23) after rain damaged the building. Photo: @1980sRewind Photo Sales

3 . Rain damage at Kingsthorpe Starbucks Starbucks in Harborough Road is cordoned off today (Monday September 23) after rain damaged the building. Photo: Leila Coker Photo Sales